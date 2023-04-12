Military Embedded Systems

Satellite services market to exceed $160 billion by 2028: report

News

April 12, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Satellite services market to exceed $160 billion by 2028: report

DUBLIN, Ireland. The global satellite services market will surge to $160.57 billion by 2028, and the defense industry is expected to be a major contributor to that growth, according to a report.

The report, from Research and Markets, predicts that the market will increase to that mark from $134.48 billion in 2022 for a compound annual growth rate of 3%.

Among the major contributors to the rise are an "increasing deployment of small satellites" and the "increasing investment in military satellite communication solutions," the report states.

Some of the biggest players in this market in the defense industry include Viasat, L3Harris, and Iridium Communications.

Categories
Comms - Satellites
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber
Comms
Story
Hermetic power packaging vs. PEMs for mil electronics: No power issues here

July 27, 2011

More Comms