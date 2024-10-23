Satellites for MEO OPIR get second order from Space Systems Command

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Millennium Space Systems

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. Millennium Space Systems won an order from U.S. Space Systems Command for a second plane of six Epoch 1 space vehicles for the U.S. Space Force (USSF) resilient missile-warning, tracking, and defense architecture in medium Earth orbit (MEO), through a firm-fixed-price/ other transaction agreement valued at $386 million.

This latest order successfully completes the Epoch 1 program’s intent to deliver two planes of satellites, a total of 12 space vehicles. Epoch 1 is intended to populate MEO with 12 missile warning and tracking sensors and serve as the baseline of the architecture. The first satellite delivery is planned for the end of Fiscal Year 2026, with the second plane expected in early Fiscal Year 2028. According to the company announcement, the two deliveries of satellites place the USSF in a position to deliver initial warfighting capability through Epoch 2, which is expected in the early Fiscal Year 2029 time frame.

“Once on orbit, Epoch 1 satellites will play a vital role in delivering advanced missile warning and tracking capabilities,” said Lt. Col. Nathan Terrazone, materiel leader for the Epoch 1 space branch, Resilient Missile Warning and Tracking MEO program. “Our commitment is to rapidly deliver operational requirements. Awarding this additional plane lets us do that without skipping a beat.”

The company announcement states that SSC’s resilient missile warning and tracking program is focused on rapidly delivering robust overhead persistent infrared (OPIR) sensing technology into an entirely new satellite constellation in MEO which will detect and track a range of threats -- from large bright intercontinental ballistic missile launches to dim, maneuvering hypersonic missiles -- while integrating with the broader national missile-defense architecture.