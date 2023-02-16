Skynet military satellite contract for UK won by Babcock

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image courtesy Babcock

LONDON, United Kingdom. Babcock has won a contract to manage and operate Skynet, the military satellite communications system used by the UK Ministry of Defence, the company announced in a statement.

The six-year contract is worth more than £400 million ($480 million USD). It is part of the £6 billion Skynet 6 program.

Babcock will provide the Skynet Service Delivery Wrap (SDW), which "encompass the operation of the UK’s constellation of military satellites and ground stations, including the integration of terminals into the MOD network, ensuring they are integrated and supported," the statement reads.

The UK has used Skynet since the 1960s. Skynet 6A, the first satellite of the sixth Skynet generation satellite, is scheduled for launch in 2025.

"The contract includes the services necessary to support the current Skynet infrastructure, as well as the successful transition and continuous delivery of service for future Skynet operations," the statement adds.