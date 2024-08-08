Military Embedded Systems

Small satellite, space mission company acquired by Indra

August 08, 2024

Dan Taylor

Image via Indra

MADRID, Spain. Indra announced the acquisition of Deimos, a Spanish company specializing in space missions and satellite integration, as part of its strategic expansion in the space industry, according to an Indra statement.

The acquisition is part of a broader strategy that includes the recent creation of a new entity, Space NewCo, which aims to enhance Indra's offerings throughout the space industry value chain, providing comprehensive services in satellite design, integration, and ground segment operations, the statement reads.

Deimos is expected to strengthen Indra's capabilities in satellite integration and the ground segment, particularly in control, mission software, and space surveillance and tracking, Indra states. The acquisition is pending regulatory approvals and is anticipated to be finalized in the last quarter of the year.

