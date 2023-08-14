Space orbital systems support for NASA to be provided by KBR

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HOUSTON, Texas. NASA has selected Space & Technology Solutions, a joint venture between KBR and Intuitive Machines, to offer engineering expertise for several of its space orbital systems located within the Applied Engineering and Technology Directorate at the Goddard Space Flight Center in Maryland, the company announced in a statement.

The five-year Omnibus Multidiscipline Engineering Services (OMES) III contract, aiding programs like the Joint Polar Satellite System and NASA's Exploration and In-space Services projects division, is worth $719 million, the statement reads, adding that the contract is aimed at bolstering both immediate and long-range weather forecasting systems and fostering the development of newer, sustainable technologies for servicing spacecraft as well as spearheading in-space assembly and manufacturing.

Under the OMES III framework, KBR's contributions will include electrical engineering, instrument systems, technology services, exploration and mission support, and a wide-ranging systems analysis, the statement reads.