Space Systems Command awards Phase 2 contract for satcom plan

News

December 20, 2023

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Photo: NASA/Unsplash

ARLINGTON, Va. The Space Systems Command (SSC) of the U.S. Space Force (USSF) announced the fourth Phase 2 engineering change award for a satellite communications (SATCOM) enterprise management and control (EM&C) contract (fifth engineering change award overall) to a team led by RKF Engineering Solutions (RKF). 

Under the terms of the latest agreement, the RKF team -- which includes partner companies Raytheon Intelligence & Space, Ascension Engineering Group (a Boecore Company), and Kythera Space Solutions -- is "delivering valuable situational awareness, resource allocation and data management capability, and growing notable domain knowledge to the benefit of USSF Guardians and more broadly, DoD warfighters," stated David Milliner, Ph.D., RKF Partner and Executive Vice President. 

RKF and its partner companies are tasked with aiding the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) meet the three imperatives of the satcom plan: fusing situational awareness, automating resource allocation, and integrating data management. These capabilities will provide invaluable, actionable insight for DoD SATCOM users, including SATCOM Integrated Operations Division (SIOD), Space Delta 8 (DEL 8), and U.S. Space Command senior leadership.

According to the award announcement, the SATCOM EM&C effort was begun in 2019 and is the base of the USSF Vision for Enterprise SATCOM signed in 2020, which states that the USSF will "provide an operationally effective, affordable, resilient, and secure satellite communications architecture that supports global mission priorities and is adaptable to rapidly changing requirements, technologies, and threats."

