X-band SATCOM services contract for DoD won by SES

News

June 28, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image courtesy SES

RESTON, Virginia. SES Space & Defense has won a five-year $134 million X-Band Blanket Purchase Agreement (BPA) by the U.S. Space Force, operating through the Defense Information Systems Agency's (DISA) Defense Information Technology Contracting Organization (DITCO), the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, SES Space & Defense, collaborating with various industry partners, will deliver Global X-Band satellite capacity, teleport, and network services through a secure global terrestrial network, along with other ancillary services, the statement reads.

Secure satellite communications service will be provided leveraging the GovSat-1 satellite, which is equipped with high-power X-band and Military Ka-band beams and is exclusively dedicated to government and military missions, the company says, adding that the GovSat-1 satellite is operated by GovSat.

