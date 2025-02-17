Military Embedded Systems

Introducing Apollo MxFE™: Scalable Software-Defined Radio Solution

Press Release

February 17, 2025

Offering Direct RF Sampling to 18 GHz (Ku Band)

AD9084 provides a common digitizer platform to direct sample L, S, C, X, and Ku frequency bands to enable innovations in phased array radar, electronic intelligence, test and measurement, and more. AD9084 is augmented by high-performance variable gain amplifiers, ultralow noise LDO and Silent Switcher® regulators, clocking, and multichip synchronization, along with embedded digital and software technologies including algorithms and security.

