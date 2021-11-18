JADC2 to be supported using open architecture SATCOM-enabled SDR

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation has won an expanded scope of work contract that further enables Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) with the development of a satellite communications (SATCOM)-enabled Freedom Radio.

Northrop Grumman’s Freedom Radios are desinged to provide open architecture, platform agnostic, cyber-secure solutions to support a range of integrated communications and networking mission functions across domains.

This new contract is intended to expand the scope of a December 2019 Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) award. Officials claim the purpose of the contract is to demonstrate a SATCOM-enabled networking radio in a relevant mission environment designed to provide mission data that can be shared from space to multiple receiving platforms.

The foundation of the SATCOM-enabled Freedom Radio is designed using Northrop Grumman’s Integrated Communications, Navigation, and Identification (ICNI) system and Software Development Kit as a method of implementing new, open architecture capabilities onto the company’s series of Software Defined Radios (SDRs).

Northrop Grumman is planning to conduct a proof-of-concept demonstration for its SATCOM-enabled Freedom Radio later this year.