Software-defined radio to be showcased at DSEI 2023 by NI

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

LONDON, England. NI will feature its latest products and solutions at the upcoming DSEI event in London, focusing on software-defined radio products, with options aligned to OpenCPI and OpenVPX standards, as well as its new T&E Scenario Generator demonstrator, according to a company statement.

The demonstrations will include discussions on how industry standards like Distributed Interactive Simulation (DIS) and High-level Architecture (HLA) can be integrated into test systems. These standards, typically used in training environments and Live Virtual Constructive (LVC) systems, allow for more complex and accurate test stimuli and higher fidelity models, the company says.

The showcase is intended to demonstrate how increasingly complex components, sub-systems, and systems can be effectively tested in a simulated environment that closely resembles real-world conditions, according to NI.