Software-defined radio with spiral modulation aims to ease satcom congestion

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Astrapi Corp.

DALLAS. Communications company Astrapi Corp. has won a second Phase II SBIR [Small Business Innovation Research] contract from the United States Air Force (USAF) AFWERX program: This contract calls for Astrapi to deliver a software-defined radio (SDR) prototype that will leverage Astrapi's "spiral modulation" communications capability to ease congested or contested communications channels by using less signal power.

Astrapi is currently working with a SDR hardware partner to demonstrate its spiral modulation technique in a Ka-band miniaturized radio that is radiation-hardened and suitable for low Earth orbit (LEO) deployment.

Dr. Jerrold Prothero, founder and CEO of Astrapi Corp, says that the prototype addresses the significant challenge of spectral efficiency, going on to add that "whoever controls the spectrum will control the battlespace."