Software-defined tactical radios to support Army HMS program

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

L3Harris Technologies photo. MELBOURNE, Fla. L3Harris Technologies has received full-rate production orders for the U.S. Army’s Handheld, Manpack, and Small Form-Fit (HMS) program providing advanced multi-channel, multi-mission communications for the Integrated Tactical Network.

The Army awarded L3Harris more than $200 million for the multi-channel, software-defined Falcon IV AN/PRC-163 handheld Leader Radios and AN/PRC-158 manpack radios that will aim to increase warfighter effectiveness by enabling and multi-mission networking capability.

The company claims that the radios also fully support the Army’s unified network strategy, with which officials will aim to allow flexibility to upgrade waveforms as new technology emerges.

The Army’s Indefinite Delivery Indefinite Quantity contracts for the handheld Leader and manpack radios include a five-year base and an additional five-year option, with a ceiling of more than $16 billion. The Army expects to purchase approximately 100,000 two-channel Leader Radios and 65,000 HMS Manpack radios.