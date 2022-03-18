Battle command system demonstrates JADC2 capability with Army

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman photo.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation’s Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) has completed two U.S. Army flight tests intended to demonstrate the system’s scalability to enable Joint All-Domain Command and Control (JADC2) capabilities.

In the first flight test, the Army intercepted a high-performance, high-speed tactical ballistic missile (TBM) target using IBCS, aided by Northrop Grumman’s Joint Tactical Ground Station (JTAGS), which officials claim delivered space-based sensor data to the system for early warning of an inbound TBM launch.

During the second flight test, the company claims that IBCS defeated two cruise missile targets in an electronic attack environment. IBCS maintained continuous track custody of the targets by fusing data from multiple sensors degraded by electronic attack.

According to the company, IBCS has an open, modular, and scalable architecture to better integrate all available assets in the battlespace, regardless of source, service, or domain. Through numerous tests, IBCS has demonstrated the ability to connect and fuse multi-service sensor data to multi-service weapons validating JADC2 capabilities.