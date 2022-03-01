Military Embedded Systems

JADC2 satellite network in development with Northrop Grumman

News

March 01, 2022

Emma Helfrich

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Northrop Grumman image.

FALLS CHURCH, Va. Northrop Grumman Corporation received an award with a potential value of $692 million from the Space Development Agency (SDA) to produce and field a proliferated constellation of 42 low-Earth orbit (pLEO) satellites for the Tranche 1 Transport Layer (T1TL) mesh satellite communications network.

According to the company, T1TL will be designed to provide resilient, low-latency, high-volume data transport supporting U.S. military missions globally. Intended to connect elements of an integrated sensing architecture, the network will deliver persistent, secure connectivity and serve as an enabling element for Joint All Domain Command Control (JADC2).

Officials claim that T1TL will field key technologies and infrastructure to enable future proliferated space missions responsive to warfighter priorities including battle management, missile tracking, and target custody.

The network uses laser communication terminals to connect the global constellation while providing persistent, networked Link-16 and high-rate Ka-band connectivity for air, maritime, and ground users.

 

Featured Companies

Northrop Grumman

2980 Fairview Park Drive
Falls Church, VA 22042
Website
Categories
Comms - Spectrum Management
Radar/EW - Sensors
Radar/EW - Signal Processing
Comms - Communications
Comms - Satellites
