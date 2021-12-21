Kaman Bluetooth ParallelPro Increases Efficiency and Service Life in CVD Process Control

Press Release

Middletown, CT – The Measuring Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc., the world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance position measurement systems, announces the release of its new upgraded ParallelPro leveling tool, designed for use in Chemical Vapor Deposition (CVD) processes. Wireless communications and a field-serviceable battery pack make ParallelPro the most flexible and cost-effective product of its kind on the market.

Designed initially for leveling in CVD processes but useful for process control in any equipment requiring precise parallelism, the ParallelPro measures offset distance, parallelism, and temperature. Measurements are transmitted via Bluetooth to any tablet running a dedicated app, which also gives users the ability to save and analyze calibration data. The user-friendly graphic interface also allows users to customize display units and calibration parameters.

The ParallelPro is an upgraded version of Kaman’s proven leveling tool legacy design, incorporating modern communications, signal processing, and power management technologies to increase functionality and extend product service life. Additionally, the high-capacity battery pack is specially designed for vacuum environments, providing safe, extended battery life and a high number of charge cycles. In high-precision process control settings like CVD processes, where calibration with the tool can be required several times a day on each machine, the new tool’s robust design and reduced service needs increase overall production efficiency and uptime.