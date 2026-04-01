Military Embedded Systems

Molex acquires U.K. firm Smiths Interconnect

News

April 01, 2026

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Molex acquires U.K. firm Smiths Interconnect
Image courtesy Molex

LISLE, Ill. Electronics and connectivity company Molex has completed the acquisition of Smiths Interconnect, a subsidiary of U.K.-based Smiths Group, in a move that Molex officials say boosts support for diverse customer applications across defense, aerospace, semiconductor, and medical industries.

Michael Cole, SVP and president, Aerospace and Defense Solutions Division, Molex, stated: "This acquisition reinforces Molex's position as a leader across every sector where high reliability is critical. By unifying these high-reliability solutions under the Molex banner, we provide a borderless platform that enables engineers to leverage ruggedized, precision-engineered connectivity."

According to the Molex announcement, the Smiths Interconnect acquisition expands Molex's global footprint to over 90 plants across 22 countries and increases its global employee count to over 55,000. 

Featured Companies

Molex

2222 Wellington Court
Lisle, IL 60532
Website

Smiths Interconnect

Kirkland, QC
16771, Chemin Ste-Marie, Kirkland H9H 5H3, Canada
Website
[email protected]
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