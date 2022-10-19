Surface combat systems support contract for U.S. Navy won by BAE Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy BAE Systems

WALLOPS ISLAND, Virginia. BAE Systems has won a five-year contract to provide management, engineering, maintenance, and IT support services to the Surface Combat Systems Center on behalf of Naval Surface Warfare Center Dahlgren Division, the company announced in a statement.

Under the $143 million contract, BAE Systems will continue ongoing support for "the integration of various mission equipment, combat systems, and computer programs for the U.S. Navy’s Surface Combat Systems Center (SCSC) in Wallops Island, Virginia," the statement reads. "These mission-essential systems are used by sailors across the fleet for all current and future cruiser, destroyer, and amphibious ship modernization initiatives."

BAE Systems' work on the project will involve the systems used by the Navy for testing, training, and support of deploy surface combat systems, as well as warfare systems integration and at-sea training and exercises.