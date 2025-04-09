Military Embedded Systems

Sensor suite upgrade underway for Army’s NBCRV Stryker vehicles

News

April 09, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Teledyne FLIR

BOSTON, Massachusetts. Teledyne FLIR Defense won a $74.2 million contract from the U.S. Army to continue development of a modernized sensor suite for the M1135 Stryker Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Reconnaissance Vehicle (NBCRV), the company announced in a statement.

The four-year award supports continued integration of chemical, biological, radiological, and nuclear (CBRN) sensors into a multi-sensor reconnaissance system for both manned and unmanned platforms, the statement reads. As the lead integrator, Teledyne FLIR will deliver six upgraded prototypes as part of Capability Set 2.2 and support government testing through 2028.

The upgraded NBCRV sensor suite includes the FLIR R80D SkyRaider drone outfitted with the MUVE B330 biological detection payload, as well as a command-and-control system that applies sensor fusion and automation features to streamline operator decision-making, the company says. The suite is designed to expand standoff detection and improve situational awareness in CBRN environments.

Work will be performed at Teledyne FLIR facilities in Oklahoma, Maryland, and Arizona.

