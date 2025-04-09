Software support, payload integration for Navy MCM USV to be provided by Textron

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Stock image

HUNT VALLEY, Maryland. Textron Systems won a contract worth up to $100 million over three years from Naval Sea Systems Command (NAVSEA) to provide software support and payload integration for the U.S. Navy’s Mine Countermeasures (MCM) Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV), the company announced in a statement.

Under the agreement, Textron Systems will provide ongoing software development and upgrades for the MCM USV platform. The company will also conduct integration, testing, and demonstrations for future MCM payloads, including the Magnetic and Acoustic Generation Next Unmanned Superconducting Sweep (MAGNUSS) system and mine neutralization tools, as well as for non-MCM capabilities such as surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, and intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance, the statement reads.

Textron Systems originally developed the Unmanned Influence Sweep System (UISS) and MCM Mission Package under a 2014 contract, which includes the USV craft and associated systems. The company is also the designer of the Common Uncrewed Surface Vehicle (CUSV), which serves as the foundation for the current program of record, the company says.