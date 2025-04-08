Military Embedded Systems

Ghost Mantis electronic warfare payload displayed by SRC at Sea-Air-Space

News

April 08, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Ghost Mantis electronic warfare payload displayed by SRC at Sea-Air-Space
Image via SRC

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. SRC is exhibiting its Ghost Mantis multi-function radio-frequency (RF) system this week at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space symposium, the company announced in a statement.

Ghost Mantis is a modular electronic warfare payload designed to support collaborative combat aircraft concepts with capabilities that span electronic attack, support, and protection. The system is built for multi-domain operations and is intended to degrade, disable, or deny adversary systems across contested environments, the company says.

According to SRC, the system’s modular architecture allows it to be adapted for a wide range of missions and upgraded rapidly to address evolving threats. The payload is designed to operate in congested and denied airspaces while maintaining flexibility for integration into current and future air platforms.

Featured Companies

SRC

7502 Round Pond Road
North Syracuse, NY 13212
Website
Categories
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Radar/EW - Sensors
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Image via RTX
News
Mine neutralization system Barracuda showcased by Raytheon at Sea-Air-Space

April 08, 2025

More Unmanned
A.I.
Image courtesy Cerebras
News
AI- and HPC-ready platform gets DARPA nod

April 03, 2025

More A.I.
Cyber
Blog
GUEST BLOG: The U.S. Army’s SBOM mandate: A catalyst for software supply-chain security

March 17, 2025

More Cyber
Comms
Image via L3Harris
News
L3Harris multi-channel manpack radio AN/PRC-167 showcased at Sea-Air-Space

April 08, 2025

More Comms