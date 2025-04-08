Ghost Mantis electronic warfare payload displayed by SRC at Sea-Air-Space

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via SRC

NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. SRC is exhibiting its Ghost Mantis multi-function radio-frequency (RF) system this week at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space symposium, the company announced in a statement.

Ghost Mantis is a modular electronic warfare payload designed to support collaborative combat aircraft concepts with capabilities that span electronic attack, support, and protection. The system is built for multi-domain operations and is intended to degrade, disable, or deny adversary systems across contested environments, the company says.

According to SRC, the system’s modular architecture allows it to be adapted for a wide range of missions and upgraded rapidly to address evolving threats. The payload is designed to operate in congested and denied airspaces while maintaining flexibility for integration into current and future air platforms.