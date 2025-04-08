Military Embedded Systems

SPY-7 radar system featured by Lockheed Martin at Sea-Air-Space

April 08, 2025

Dan Taylor

SPY-7 radar system featured by Lockheed Martin at Sea-Air-Space
NATIONAL HARBOR, Maryland. Lockheed Martin is featuring its SPY-7 solid-state radar system this week at the Navy League’s Sea-Air-Space symposium.

SPY-7 is a scalable, software-defined, S-band radar derived from technology developed for the Missile Defense Agency’s Long-Range Discrimination Radar. Designed for deployment on land, at sea, or in distributed architectures, the system supports a range of missions including integrated air and missile defense, ballistic missile defense, anti-air and anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, hypersonic defense, and space domain awareness, the company says.

The radar is built on the Aegis Weapon System foundation and features an electronically steered array architecture that enables integration of varying antenna sizes, power levels, and processing capabilities. It is interoperable with existing platforms and radars, and has been adopted by both U.S. and international partners, including for Japan’s Aegis System Equipped Vessel and Canada’s Surface Combatant program.

