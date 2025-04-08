Best In Show awards at Sea-Air-Space 2025: Excellence in embedded and rugged computing

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SEA-AIR-SPACE 2025--NATIONAL HARBOR, Md. Military Embedded Systems is pleased to announce the winners of its Best In Show awards at this week's Sea-Air-Space 2025 Conference & Exhibition.

Kontron won a 4-Star Award in the Rugged Computing category for its Super Cool VX307H Plug-in Card. Kontron describes the part as a 3U VPX plug-in card for high-performance embedded computing applications in harsh environments that is designed to SOSA Technical Standard specifications, calling it the "ideal building block for boosting the compute and data transmission performance of mission systems used in defense, avionics, and transportation."

In photo: Tom Ryan, Key Account Manager, Kontron

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

One Stop Systems won a 4-Star Award in the Embedded Computers category for its Torrey 2U Short-depth Server. The 2U MGX server is specifically ruggedized and designed for use in the harshest conditions.

In photo: Jim Ison, Chief Product Officer

~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~

Military Embedded Systems recognizes products and solutions for Best In Show awards based on several criteria, including that the products take an innovative approach to product/solution design; and that products or solutions deliver value to the end user, which can be measured by such qualities as improved performance; reduced life cycle costs; and benefits for pilots, aerospace engineers, and -- for those at defense shows -- the warfighter.