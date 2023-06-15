SURVEY: Software Test Automation in the Aerospace and Defense Industry

This is a brief survey to discover how software is currently being tested in the military and aerospace applications - such as avionics, radar, communications, electronic warfare, etc. - what challenges surround testing, and the role automation is currently playing in software test. Complete the short survey for your chance to win an Apple Watch SE ($240 value)!

Click here to take the survey and feel free to forward to your colleagues – and good luck!