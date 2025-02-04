Military Embedded Systems

Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle prototype tested by General Dynamics

News

February 04, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via General Dynamics

STERLING HEIGHTS, Michigan. General Dynamics Land Systems completed additional testing of its Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle (ARV) Command, Control, Communications, Computers/Unmanned Aerial Systems (C4/UAS) variant for the U.S. Marine Corps, the company announced in a statement.

Testing took place between March and December at Michigan Technological University’s Keweenaw Research Center and the U.S. Army’s Ground Vehicle Systems Center in Detroit Arsenal, the statement reads. The ARV is intended to support the Marine Corps’ future Mobile Reconnaissance Battalions by integrating onboard and off-board sensors, uncrewed aerial systems (UAS), and, in the future, robotic ground and maritime systems.

The company says the ARV incorporates its Next Generation Electronic Architecture, allowing for artificial intelligence functionality and modular open systems to facilitate future upgrades. Testing and demonstrations focused on land mobility, mission performance, maintenance, logistics, and training systems, with Marines from Light Armored Reconnaissance battalions participating in evaluations. The company also introduced a Digital Training System (DTS) for future crew and unit-level training.

General Dynamics Land Systems plans to deliver an ARV-30mm prototype for testing and a second Systems Integration Lab (SIL) this year to validate the integration of command and control systems, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

General Dynamics Land Systems

38500 Mound Road
Sterling Heights, MI
Website
[email protected]
Categories
Comms - Vetronics
Unmanned - Sensors
Unmanned - Test
Radar/EW - Sensors
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Machine Learning
Avionics
