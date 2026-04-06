Military Embedded Systems

Advanced reconnaissance vehicles to be delivered to U.S. Marine Corps by Textron Systems

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April 06, 2026

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Advanced reconnaissance vehicles to be delivered to U.S. Marine Corps by Textron Systems
Image via Textron

SLIDELL, Louisiana. Textron Systems won a $450 million Pre-Production Development agreement from the U.S. Marine Corps for the Advanced Reconnaissance Vehicle program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the award, Textron Systems will deliver 16 Cottonmouth pre-production vehicles, three systems integration labs, and four blast hulls, according to the statement. The vehicles will be produced in C4UAS, 30mm, and logistics variants, the company says.

Textron says the Cottonmouth vehicles are intended to support the Marine Corps’ Expeditionary Advanced Base Operations framework with a focus on mobility, survivability, and adaptability. After delivery, the vehicles will undergo government-led testing to assess performance and confirm program requirements, the statement reads.

The C4UAS variant is intended to serve as a command-and-control, uncrewed aerial system (UAS) platform and sensor node, while also acting as a base for robotic and autonomous systems integration, according to the company. Textron says the 30mm version is designed for direct fire support and anti-armor missions, while the logistics variant is meant for field supply and support.

The company adds that the vehicle design uses the Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) to support future integration needs.

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