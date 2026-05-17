PRODUCT OF THE WEEK: Kontron’s Cobalt S1901 embedded mission computer

This week’s product, the Kontron Cobalt S1901 embedded mission computer, supports two high-performance GPU or accelerator cards – enabling NVIDIA and Intel processing combinations for high-performance artificial intelligence and autonomous systems. Defense applications for the COBALT S191 include autonomous vehicle control, multi-sensor situational awareness, advanced sensor processing, and C5ISR.

COM Express Pedigree

The device is built on ruggedized versions of COM Express modules attached to a carrier and a customizable connector front panel. However, the S1919 expansion on the capabilities of the COBALT 901 by offering:

Support for Type 7 COM Express modules

Two MXM sites for GPU, FPGA-based, or specialized processing modules

Three m.2 and two mini-PCIe sites

Built-in managed Ethernet switch

Built-in support for an optional CANBus or combination CANBus/Aurix MCU processor mezzanine

Two, larger 2.5 inch drive bays for removable high-density solid-state drives

Adaptability for Complex Defense Systems

The COBALT S191 has ample space for customer add-ons, M.2 modules, or specialized expansion cards. Optional Wi-Fi, 5G, MIL-STD-1553 and other communication modules enhance connectivity while built-in PTP/1588 and PPS synchronization ensures that cameras, sensors, radar, and LiDAR deliver accurate, time-aligned data for reliable decision-making.

The Kontron device also has advanced monitoring with the AURIX MCU mezzanine for safeguarding operations. The system can automatically respond to potential failures –rebooting or disabling the CPU or network switch, or disabling CAN bus communication – to keep the platform running smoothly in a controlled state.

Features Include:

Dimensions (H x W x D): 330 mm x 273 mm x 114 mm (13.0” x 10.75” x 4.5”)

Processor: COM Express-bID7 D1732TE, Others on project base

GPU: Up to 2x NIVIDIA A2000/A2000 ADA (30W/60W)

Network Options: 1x 10GBASE-T (Switched) 1x 2.5GBASE-T (Switched) 5x 1000BASE-T (Switched) 1x 1000BASE-T (Direct to CPU) GPS and 1 PPS input/output

Expansion Ports: 2x 2.5" removable solid state drive bays 2x M.2-M key, 2230/2280/22110 1x M.2-B key, 3042/3052 2x mPCIe full-length 2x MXM (Type A or B)

Wireless connectivity options for cellular and wifi

The COBALT S1901 has commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) variants but can be easily customized to meet any deployed applications. For more information, visit the COBALT S1901 page here, or visit the company’s website, or follow the links below.

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