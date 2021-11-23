Hybrid electric HUMVEE concept aimed at reducing carbon footprint

News

Emma Helfrich Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

QinetiQ image. UNITED KINGDOM. QinetiQ has entered into a strategic collaboration agreement with automotive manufacturer AM General to accelerate the development of electrification technologies for military vehicles.

The partnership has begun with the development of a hybrid concept of the High-Mobility Multipurpose Wheeled Vehicle (HMMWV), often referred to as HUMVEE, demonstrating the viability of electrifying military land vehicles to deliver enhanced performance while decarbonizing military operations.

According to officials, this is the first step of a program in which QinetiQ and AM General will research how electrification may transform competitive advantage in the land domain. This collaboration will aim to establish opportunities for further research into electrification capabilities for land vehicles, autonomous systems, and situational awareness through enhanced sensor capability and optical communications.

Both companies also cite the growing financial, environmental, and human costs of transporting and burning fossil fuels and the critical push towards Net Zero as are forces that are encouraging governments to seek more sustainable energy sources that create smaller logistical and carbon footprints.