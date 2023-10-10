Open standards, SOSA used to simplify systems in AUSA demonstration by Abaco Systems

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. Abaco Systems, in conjunction with several partners, showcased new technology at the Association of the United States Army's annual conference that uses the Modular Open Standards Approach (MOSA) to simplify mission systems used by soldiers in the field.

Their demonstration centered around the emerging CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) Mission Command System and the Ground Combat Systems (GCS) Common Infrastructure Architecture (GCIA) Vehicle Electronics (vetronics). The focus was on the potential for simplifying system architecture with the use of open standards, such as SOSA CMOSS, MORA, and VICTORY, particularly for U.S. Army ground combat applications, the company says.

The demonstration focused on solutions to numerous challenges faced when attempting to merge two independent systems: CMFF and vetronics. This included a more straightforward user experience due to interoperability, dynamic access to software-defined radio communications, and the containerization of battle management software, according to an Abaco statement.

The demo brings together a number of industry teams "who are resolute on enabling a faster transition to open standards architectures and their significant benefits to the warfighter as well as the defense and aerospace industry," the statement reads.