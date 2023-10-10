Military Embedded Systems

Open standards, SOSA used to simplify systems in AUSA demonstration by Abaco Systems

News

October 10, 2023

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Open standards, SOSA used to simplify systems in AUSA demonstration by Abaco Systems

WASHINGTON, D.C. Abaco Systems, in conjunction with several partners, showcased new technology at the Association of the United States Army's annual conference that uses the Modular Open Standards Approach (MOSA) to simplify mission systems used by soldiers in the field.

Their demonstration centered around the emerging CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) Mission Command System and the Ground Combat Systems (GCS) Common Infrastructure Architecture (GCIA) Vehicle Electronics (vetronics). The focus was on the potential for simplifying system architecture with the use of open standards, such as SOSA CMOSS, MORA, and VICTORY, particularly for U.S. Army ground combat applications, the company says.

The demonstration focused on solutions to numerous challenges faced when attempting to merge two independent systems: CMFF and vetronics. This included a more straightforward user experience due to interoperability, dynamic access to software-defined radio communications, and the containerization of battle management software, according to an Abaco statement.

The demo brings together a number of industry teams "who are resolute on enabling a faster transition to open standards architectures and their significant benefits to the warfighter as well as the defense and aerospace industry," the statement reads.

Featured Companies

Abaco Systems

8800 Redstone Gateway
Huntsville, AL 35808
Website
[email protected]
1-866-652-2226
Categories
Comms - Vetronics
A.I. - Big Data
Comms - Communications
Topic Tags
Unmanned
Story
The U.S. Army's ability to "see first, shoot second" rolls on with UGVs

October 12, 2011

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Story
Streaming real-time video with CPUs/GPUs

October 12, 2011

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Photo credit: Advanced Brain Monitoring
News
DARPA surveillance system uses EEG for image filtering

September 20, 2012

More A.I.
Cyber
Story
Secure virtualization combines traditional desktop OSs and embedded RTOSs in military embedded systems

May 31, 2010

More Cyber