Military Embedded Systems

Counter-UAS system approved, deployed in Japan by SRC and Nippon Kaiyo

News

January 06, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

SRC shows the Gryphon R1410 at the 2024 Japan Drone Show

SYRACUSE, NY. SRC, Inc. announced that its Gryphon R1410 radar system has been approved and will be deployed in Japan, in partnership with Japanese marine-technology firm Nippon Kaiyo.

An SRC news release states that the Gryphon active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar recently passed certification by Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, making it the first counter-uncrewed aircraft system (cUAS) radar of its kind to receive official approval in Japan.

SRC officials describe the Gryphon R1410 as a 3-D AESA radar designed for air surveillance and multimission capabilities, which focuses on detecting small, low-altitude targets within a 10-kilometer range. The radar’s low size, weight, and power (SWaP) enables flexibility to operate in all weather conditions and can be either permanently set or mounted for mobile use. The system also includes interface software that enables faster configuration and a variety of solutions for different types of missions. 

 

Featured Companies

SRC

7502 Round Pond Road
North Syracuse, NY 13212
Website
Categories
Unmanned - Counter-UAS
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to be delivered to new African operator by Embraer

January 02, 2025

More Avionics
Radar/EW
U.S. Navy photo
News
Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band system declared operational by U.S. Navy

January 07, 2025

More Radar/EW
Cyber
Graphic courtesy Qinetiq.com
News
Cyber support contract signed between Qinetiq US and U.S. Army

December 31, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
NASA image
News
Cellular network set for upcoming IM-2 Moon mission

January 07, 2025

More Comms