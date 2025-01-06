Counter-UAS system approved, deployed in Japan by SRC and Nippon Kaiyo

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

SRC shows the Gryphon R1410 at the 2024 Japan Drone Show SYRACUSE, NY. SRC, Inc. announced that its Gryphon R1410 radar system has been approved and will be deployed in Japan, in partnership with Japanese marine-technology firm Nippon Kaiyo.

An SRC news release states that the Gryphon active electronically scanned array (AESA) radar recently passed certification by Japan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Communications, making it the first counter-uncrewed aircraft system (cUAS) radar of its kind to receive official approval in Japan.

SRC officials describe the Gryphon R1410 as a 3-D AESA radar designed for air surveillance and multimission capabilities, which focuses on detecting small, low-altitude targets within a 10-kilometer range. The radar’s low size, weight, and power (SWaP) enables flexibility to operate in all weather conditions and can be either permanently set or mounted for mobile use. The system also includes interface software that enables faster configuration and a variety of solutions for different types of missions.

