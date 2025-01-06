Military Embedded Systems

Military radar market to grow at 5.1% per year to 2030, says market study

News

January 06, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Stock art/Pixabay

SAN FRANCISCO. The global market for military radar, valued at $1.59 billion in 2024, is projected to grow at a combined annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% from 2025 to 2030, according to a new study from Grand View Research, "Military Radar Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Radar (Ground-based, Naval, Airborne, Space based), By Component (Antenna, Transmitter, Receiver), By Application, By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2025 - 2030."

The study authors predict that investments in advanced military radar systems will tick up due to increasing geopolitical tensions and nations' need for enhanced national security. Moreover, military forces' demand for improved situational awareness in defense operations and a focus on joint military exercises and interoperability among allied forces is driving demand for advanced radar solutions that seamlessly integrate with various defense systems and hence will prompt military organizations to upgrade their existing radar technologies.

In terms of market segment, the study found that the ground-based radar segment dominated the market -- with a revenue share of 35.8% in 2024 -- largely because of the rising need for robust surveillance capabilities and situational awareness in ground operations; as forces focus on enhancing their defensive measures, investments in advanced ground radar technologies have surged, enabling better detection and response to various security challenges.

Growing at the highest CAGR during the forecast period will be the airborne segment, driven by advancements in aerial surveillance technology, including a much higher deployment of uncrewed aerial systems (UASs). 

