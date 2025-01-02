Military Embedded Systems

A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to be delivered to new African operator by Embraer

News

January 02, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Image via Embraer

SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil. Embraer won a contract to provide four A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer aircraft to an undisclosed customer in Africa, the company announced in a statement.

The new customer will become the sixth operator of the A-29 Super Tucano on the African continent, with the aircraft set to perform missions including border surveillance, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), close air support, counterinsurgency, and advanced flight training, the statement reads.

Designed as a multi-mission platform, the A-29 Super Tucano is capable of operating from unpaved runways in challenging environments. The aircraft has logged over 570,000 flight hours globally, including 60,000 hours in combat, Embraer says.

The A-29 is used in both combat and training roles, and over 290 units have been ordered to date, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Embraer Defense and Security

Categories
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Computers
Unmanned - ISR
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to be delivered to new African operator by Embraer

January 02, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Saab
News
Truck-launched anti-ship missiles to be delivered to Sweden by Saab

December 30, 2024

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via RTX
News
Patriot air defense systems to be supplied to Romania by Raytheon

January 02, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image: rawpixel.com/Freepik
News
AI-enhanced edge computing for space project kicks off with AFRL grant

January 02, 2025

More A.I.