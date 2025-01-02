A-29 Super Tucano aircraft to be delivered to new African operator by Embraer

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Embraer SÃO JOSÉ DOS CAMPOS, Brazil. Embraer won a contract to provide four A-29 Super Tucano light attack and advanced trainer aircraft to an undisclosed customer in Africa, the company announced in a statement.

The new customer will become the sixth operator of the A-29 Super Tucano on the African continent, with the aircraft set to perform missions including border surveillance, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR), close air support, counterinsurgency, and advanced flight training, the statement reads.

Designed as a multi-mission platform, the A-29 Super Tucano is capable of operating from unpaved runways in challenging environments. The aircraft has logged over 570,000 flight hours globally, including 60,000 hours in combat, Embraer says.

The A-29 is used in both combat and training roles, and over 290 units have been ordered to date, the statement adds.