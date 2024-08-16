Military Embedded Systems

Pacific Defense-led team to compete for U.S. Army CMFF program

News

August 16, 2024

Pacific Defense-led team to compete for U.S. Army CMFF program
Image via Pacific Defense

EL SEGUNDO, California. Pacific Defense has assembled a team that includes Thales Defense & Security Inc., BAE, Regal Technology Partners, Palantir, and STC, to compete for the U.S. Army’s CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) program, the company announced in a statement.

The CMFF team aims to leverage a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) to enhance the Army's ability to integrate commercial technology rapidly and affordably, the statement reads. The company says the team's approach focuses on reducing integration challenges, eliminating proprietary interfaces, and promoting greater competition and reuse.

The CMFF program's requirements include ground and aviation platform design, multi-waveform communications, Type 1 cryptographic implementation, and model-based systems engineering (MBSE), the statement reads.

Categories
Comms - Vetronics
Unmanned - Rugged Computing
Radar/EW - Rugged Computing
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
SeaGuardian drones to be provided to Japan Coast Guard by GA-ASI

August 16, 2024

More Unmanned
A.I.
News
NGA analytics systems to be managed by Leidos

August 15, 2024

More A.I.
Cyber
Unsplash image
News
LVC training for Navy fleet readiness contract signed with SAIC

August 14, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Pacific Defense
News
Pacific Defense-led team to compete for U.S. Army CMFF program

August 16, 2024

More Comms