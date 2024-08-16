Pacific Defense-led team to compete for U.S. Army CMFF program

Image via Pacific Defense

EL SEGUNDO, California. Pacific Defense has assembled a team that includes Thales Defense & Security Inc., BAE, Regal Technology Partners, Palantir, and STC, to compete for the U.S. Army’s CMOSS Mounted Form Factor (CMFF) program, the company announced in a statement.

The CMFF team aims to leverage a Modular Open Systems Approach (MOSA) to enhance the Army's ability to integrate commercial technology rapidly and affordably, the statement reads. The company says the team's approach focuses on reducing integration challenges, eliminating proprietary interfaces, and promoting greater competition and reuse.

The CMFF program's requirements include ground and aviation platform design, multi-waveform communications, Type 1 cryptographic implementation, and model-based systems engineering (MBSE), the statement reads.