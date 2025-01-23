Patria, Babcock to partner on 6x6 vehicle for UK armed forces

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Patria

HELSINKI, Finland. Patria and Babcock International Group signed a Memorandum of Understanding to partner on the Patria 6x6 vehicle platform for the UK armed forces, the companies announced in a joint statement.

Under the agreement, Patria will lead the design and development of a tailored version of the 6x6 platform to meet the operational requirements of the British Army. Babcock will manage large-scale production in the UK and provide a platform support package to ensure operational readiness throughout the vehicle's lifecycle, the statement reads.

The Patria 6x6, currently part of the multinational Common Armoured Vehicle System (CAVS) program, is a modular and versatile vehicle platform designed for diverse missions. The program, led by Finland and joined by Latvia, Sweden, and Germany, has delivered over 200 of the more than 800 vehicles ordered, with ongoing production, according to the companies.

Babcock, a strategic partner to the British Army, will use its extensive manufacturing facilities and skilled workforce to deliver the vehicles locally, aligning with the UK Ministry of Defence's Land Industrial Strategy, the companies say. This partnership aims to enhance supply chain security and support for the platform while addressing the British Army’s need for a vehicle solution.