54 eVTOL aircraft for U.S. and Brazil ordered from Eve Air Mobility

June 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Image via Eve Air Mobility

PARIS, France. Eve Air Mobility signed a letter of intent (LOI) with Future Flight Global for the potential purchase of up to 54 electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for operations in Brazil and the United States, the company announced in a statement.

Future Flight Global, based in Washington, D.C., plans to use the aircraft in urban air mobility applications to reduce travel times and urban congestion, the statement reads. The agreement builds on Eve’s existing backlog of LOIs across a range of commercial and regional aviation markets, according to the company.

Eve’s eVTOL aircraft design draws on its parent company Embraer’s experience in commercial and business aircraft development, with a focus on certification pathways and scalable production, the statement adds.

This announcement comes after the release of Eve’s Global Market Outlook report, which projects long-term demand for urban air mobility solutions.

