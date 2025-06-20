Military Embedded Systems

Dismounted soldier communications systems ordered by European country

June 20, 2025

STOCKHOLM, Sweden. INVISIO received an order valued at approximately SEK 145 million from a new European customer for its dismounted soldier communications systems, the company announced in a statement.

The order includes INVISIO’s in-ear X7 headset, control units, and intelligent cables, with deliveries scheduled for completion in 2025, the statement reads.

The system provides hearing protection and enables seamless communications for dismounted soldiers, with the control units allowing users to manage communications based on individual and mission-specific needs, the company says.

