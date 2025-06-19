C-390 Millennium selected by Lithuania as next military transport aircraft

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image via Embraer

PARIS, France. The Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania selected the Embraer C-390 Millennium as its next-generation military transport aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The selection opens the path for Lithuania to acquire three aircraft, pending completion of national legal and procurement procedures, the statement reads. The C-390 is intended to enhance Lithuania’s operational readiness and interoperability with other NATO members, according to the company.

The deal will also include industrial cooperation opportunities for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), parts co-production, and partnerships with local knowledge institutes, the statement adds.

The company says Lithuania joins a list of European countries—including Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, Sweden, and Slovakia—that have chosen the C-390 for their air forces. The C-390 fleet is capable of performing various missions such as cargo transport, troop deployment, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and aerial refueling, the statement adds.