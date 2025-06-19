Military Embedded Systems

C-390 Millennium selected by Lithuania as next military transport aircraft

News

June 19, 2025

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

C-390 Millennium selected by Lithuania as next military transport aircraft
Image via Embraer

PARIS, France. The Ministry of National Defence of Lithuania selected the Embraer C-390 Millennium as its next-generation military transport aircraft, the company announced in a statement.

The selection opens the path for Lithuania to acquire three aircraft, pending completion of national legal and procurement procedures, the statement reads. The C-390 is intended to enhance Lithuania’s operational readiness and interoperability with other NATO members, according to the company.

The deal will also include industrial cooperation opportunities for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), parts co-production, and partnerships with local knowledge institutes, the statement adds.

The company says Lithuania joins a list of European countries—including Portugal, Hungary, the Netherlands, Austria, Czech Republic, Sweden, and Slovakia—that have chosen the C-390 for their air forces. The C-390 fleet is capable of performing various missions such as cargo transport, troop deployment, medical evacuation, search and rescue, firefighting, and aerial refueling, the statement adds.

Featured Companies

Embraer Defense and Security

Categories
Avionics - Computers
Avionics - Databus
Avionics - Displays
Avionics - Navigation
Topic Tags
Avionics
Image via Embraer
News
C-390 Millennium selected by Lithuania as next military transport aircraft

June 19, 2025

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via Airbus
News
Singapore to test crewed-uncrewed teaming with H225M helicopter and Flexrotor UAS

June 19, 2025

More Unmanned
Radar/EW
Image via RTX
News
GhostEye radar to be co-developed for NASAMS under RTX, Kongsberg collaboration

June 18, 2025

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Stock image
News
AI-enabled object detection in video processing software offered via Shield AI, Haivision teaming

June 19, 2025

More A.I.