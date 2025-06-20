Military Embedded Systems

Spherea announces acquisition of U.S. subsidiary of Konrad Group

News

June 20, 2025

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

Photo courtesy Jérôme Nabonne

PARIS AIR SHOW. Critical-system test and simulation provider Spherea announced at the now-underway Paris Air Show that it will acquire the U.S. subsidiary of the Germany-based Konrad Group.

According to the announcement of the upcoming deal, Konrad GmbH and Spherea Group have agreed for Spherea to buy Konrad Technology US, formerly known as VI Engineering. The organization -- based in Farmington Hills, Michigan -- is a leading provider of engineering and integration services for automated test equipment used in the defense, automotive, consumer products, and medical industries.

The transaction is expected to close over the summer, the announcement asserts, pending standard regulatory approvals.

