Mission-training aircraft unveiled by Pilatus at Paris Air Show

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image: Pilatus

PARIS AIR SHOW. Switzerland-based aicraft manufacturer Pilatus unveiled its new trainer aircraft -- dubbed the PC-7 MKX -- to the public at the Paris Air Show this week.

Pilatus calls the PC-7 MKX its military-focused solution for preparing young pilots for their future missions, whether in a jet, a multi-engine fixed-wing aircraft, or a helicopter.

The cockpit features state-of-the-art avionics software, while the aircraft is equipped with the widely used Martin-Baker ejection seats and proven Pratt & Whitney Canada engine.

Showgoers may visit the Pilatus exhibit at Chalet 260/Extérieurs B 6.