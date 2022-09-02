$4.8 billion technical intelligence contract from U.S. Air Force won by KBR

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

HOUSTON, Texas. KBR has won a $4.8 billion contract through Xandar, a KBR joint venture, to support the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) Scientific and Technical Information Analytic Capability Support (NOVASTAR) program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Xandar will provide NASIC with support for research, development, and sustainment of hardware, systems, and software to be used for scientific and technical intelligence production for the Air Force, the statement reads. The contract runs through 2033.

The purpose of the work is to "provide agile and innovative resource capabilities supporting technical analysis in the intelligence community, turning innovation into intelligence products, and constantly improving productivity in technical analysis product generation," the statement reads.

The statement goes on to say that Xandar will support NASIC's mission to "discover and characterize air, space, missile, forces and cyber threats to enable full-spectrum, multi-domain operations; drive weapon system acquisition; and inform national defense policy."