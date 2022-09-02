Military Embedded Systems

$4.8 billion technical intelligence contract from U.S. Air Force won by KBR

News

September 02, 2022

Dan Taylor

Technology Editor

Military Embedded Systems

HOUSTON, Texas. KBR has won a $4.8 billion contract through Xandar, a KBR joint venture, to support the National Air and Space Intelligence Center (NASIC) Scientific and Technical Information Analytic Capability Support (NOVASTAR) program, the company announced in a statement.

Under the contract, Xandar will provide NASIC with support for research, development, and sustainment of hardware, systems, and software to be used for scientific and technical intelligence production for the Air Force, the statement reads. The contract runs through 2033.

The purpose of the work is to "provide agile and innovative resource capabilities supporting technical analysis in the intelligence community, turning innovation into intelligence products, and constantly improving productivity in technical analysis product generation," the statement reads.

The statement goes on to say that Xandar will support NASIC's mission to "discover and characterize air, space, missile, forces and cyber threats to enable full-spectrum, multi-domain operations; drive weapon system acquisition; and inform national defense policy."

Featured Companies

KBR

601 Jefferson Street
Houston, TX 77002
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Unmanned - ISR
Radar/EW - SIGINT
A.I. - Big Data
A.I. - Deep Learning
Avionics
News
Global aircraft antenna market to see heavy growth in next few years: report

August 25, 2022
More Avionics
Unmanned
Jose Davila/Air Force
News
$5 billion missile defense contract from MDA won by Boeing

September 01, 2022
More Unmanned
Radar/EW
U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jeffrey M. Richardson
News
Sub photonics mast market to grow rapidly in next 6 years: report

September 02, 2022
More Radar/EW
Cyber
News
$4.8 billion technical intelligence contract from U.S. Air Force won by KBR

September 02, 2022
More Cyber