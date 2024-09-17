Military Embedded Systems

7 Tenets of Layered Security in Embedded Design

Whitepaper

September 17, 2024

7 Tenets of Layered Security in Embedded Design

Securing embedded systems during design with layered defense-in-depth protections is the only way to defend against a multitude of attacks with success.


To do this, we must change the way we approach securing embedded systems. The typical security measures focus primarily on keeping the attacker out of the system. This is indeed a valuable tactic, but ultimately not effective on its own. We must also consider how to keep the system protected if, and when, an attacker gains access to the system. These seven tenets outline the framework for approaching embedded system security from a layered approach. These tenets provide a cohesive set of countermeasures that make device exploitation significantly difficult and costly for the attacker.

Featured Companies

Star Lab Software

Website
[email protected]
Avionics
ubic’s P5 pod tucks under the F-15E’s wing. Air Force photo by Daniel Asselta.
News
USAF orders encrypted instrumentation upgrade from Cubic Defense

September 09, 2024

More Avionics
Radar/EW
Image via Lockheed Martin
News
TPY-4 radar completes risk reduction tests for U.S. Air Force

September 17, 2024

More Radar/EW
A.I.
Image via L3Harris
News
Video data link technology to be provided to U.S. Air Force by L3Harris

September 17, 2024

More A.I.
Comms
News
Two hundred new modernized Bradley Fighting Vehicles to be built for U.S. Army

September 13, 2024

More Comms