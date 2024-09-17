7 Tenets of Layered Security in Embedded Design

Whitepaper

Securing embedded systems during design with layered defense-in-depth protections is the only way to defend against a multitude of attacks with success.

To do this, we must change the way we approach securing embedded systems. The typical security measures focus primarily on keeping the attacker out of the system. This is indeed a valuable tactic, but ultimately not effective on its own. We must also consider how to keep the system protected if, and when, an attacker gains access to the system. These seven tenets outline the framework for approaching embedded system security from a layered approach. These tenets provide a cohesive set of countermeasures that make device exploitation significantly difficult and costly for the attacker.