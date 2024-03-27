Cyber contract for DISA signed with IT firm ValidaTek

Military Embedded Systems

March 27, 2024

MCLEAN, Va. IT consulting firm ValidaTek secured a contract with the U.S. Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) that it says will help the agency maintain the availability, security, and stability of its infrastructure.

According to an announcement from ValidaTek, the $43 million DISA task order calls for the IT firm to design, build, and deploy new architecture and sustainment technology to help modernize DISA's existing Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) infrastructure in both CONUS and OCONUS [CONUS refers to the 48 contiguous states and the District of Columbia, while OCONUS is short for Outside Continental United States.]

ValidaTek says that the new architecture will cost DISA and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) less money while also reducing cybersecurity vulnerabilities, improving the reliability of the DoD's phone system, and accommodating emerging cloud-hosted voice services. 

The contract -- which includes a one-year base period with two one-year options -- was awarded under the DoD's Systems Engineering, Technology & Innovation (SETI) indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (ID/IQ) contract vehicle.

