Cyber defense support contract for U.S. Marine Corps won by Sealing Technologies

News

Dan Taylor Technology Editor Military Embedded Systems

COLUMBIA, Maryland. Sealing Technologies has won a $168.5 million task order to assist the U.S. Marine Corps with their Defensive Cyber Weapon System (DCWS), the company announced in a statement.

Under the terms of the contract, SealingTech will "support the Marine Corps Cyber Protection teams by building a holistic cyber defense solution comprised of SealingTech fly away kits and a suite of tools to analyze vulnerabilities, map key cyber terrain and respond to incidents," the statement reads.

In the contract award announcement, the Department of Defense described DCWS as "self-contained, fly away suites for Defensive Cyber Operations (DCO) teams to conduct vulnerability analysis, incident response, terrain mapping and other DCO functions."

Work is expected to be completed on the contract in September 2027.