Cyber protection contract for U.S. Space Force garnered by Xage Security

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

PALO ALTO, Calif. Data-security firm Xage Security won a $17 million contract from the U.S. Space Force’s Space System Command (SSC) to help the Space Force achieve zero-trust access control and data protection across SSC’s current and next-generation ground and space architectures.

Under the terms of the contract, Xage Security Gov (a fully owned subsidiary of Xage Security) will leverage the Xage Fabric Platform, the company’s platform for zero-trust access management and data security, to provide an identity-based zero-trust cybersecurity mesh with distributed enforcement of services at the leading edge for U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) systems. established to support federal government clients.

A zero-trust approach to cybersecurity assumes that individuals or devices attempting to access a network cannot automatically be trusted and requires that users be verified every time they request access.

According to the company's announcement about the contract win, the agreement has three parts that involve the Xage Fabric Platform: The first is the cyber-hardening of current terrestrial-based systems, including ground stations, modems and operational technology assets, using zero-trust principles; the second is deployment of zero-trust capabilities across next-generation ground and space systems, including commercial and defense interactions in hybrid satellite architectures; while the third is the deployment of Xage zero trust for secure data exchange, with Xage Fabric guaranteeing data integrity, confidentiality, and authenticity from data source or network edge to data consumer, including the commercial cloud.