Cyber secure solutions for uncrewed systems from Mobilicom to get showcase at AUSA 2023

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Mobilicom graphic. WASHINGTON. Cybersecurity company Mobilicom will bring its cybersecurity solutions for uncrewed systems and robotics to the upcoming Association of the United States Army (AUSA) Annual Meeting and Exposition 2023, set to be held October 9-11 in Washington, D.C.

According to the Mobilicom announcement, it will show its field-proven solutions -- including military-grade cybersecure solutions for ground, avionic, and maritime unmanned drone and robotics platforms -- that are designed to operate in the most difficult environments.

Mobilicom will exhibit in conjunction with U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) prime contractor Mistral, its strategic collaborator in the U.S. market; Mistral is integrating Mobilicom’s solutions into contract bids for its installed base of U.S. defense industry customers and partners.

AUSA showgoers may visit Mobilicom and Mistral at Booth #3431.