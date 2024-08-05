Cyberintelligence software contract signed between U.S. Army and CACI International

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Va. CACI International and the U.S. Army signed a five-year task order -- valued at as much as $319 million -- under which CACI will provide intelligence systems expertise to the U.S. Army, Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), Software Engineering Center (SEC), Electronic Warfare and Sensors Directorate (IEWSD), Army Reprogramming Analysis Team-Program Office (ARAT-PO).

Under the terms of the agreement, CACI is expected to help the Army, other services, and foreign military partners establish and maintain a state-of-the-art, on-demand environment that provides the most current threat data possible to support multidomain operations.

Using an approach called continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) of software, the company stated that it will provide domestic customers and foreign military partners with high-fidelity threat and signals analysis, modeling/simulation and testing, reprogramming support, and delivery of new mission data sets.

“Kinetic and electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) threats are evolving rapidly, growing more sophisticated by the day,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our decade-plus years of experience with the Army’s systems, including ARAT’s Simulation and Modeling Framework, combined with our deep expertise in the EMS and software-defined capabilities, will support ARAT-PO’s current mission requirements while modernizing and advancing their EW capabilities."