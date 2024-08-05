Military Embedded Systems

Cyberintelligence software contract signed between U.S. Army and CACI International

News

August 05, 2024

Lisa Daigle

Assistant Managing Editor

Military Embedded Systems

RESTON, Va. CACI International and the U.S. Army signed a five-year task order -- valued at as much as $319 million -- under which CACI will provide intelligence systems expertise to the U.S. Army, Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), Software Engineering Center (SEC), Electronic Warfare and Sensors Directorate (IEWSD), Army Reprogramming Analysis Team-Program Office (ARAT-PO).

Under the terms of the agreement, CACI is expected to help the Army, other services, and foreign military partners establish and maintain a state-of-the-art, on-demand environment that provides the most current threat data possible to support multidomain operations. 

Using an approach called continuous integration/continuous delivery (CI/CD) of software, the company stated that it will provide domestic customers and foreign military partners with high-fidelity threat and signals analysis, modeling/simulation and testing, reprogramming support, and delivery of new mission data sets.

“Kinetic and electromagnetic spectrum (EMS) threats are evolving rapidly, growing more sophisticated by the day,” said John Mengucci, CACI President and Chief Executive Officer. “Our decade-plus years of experience with the Army’s systems, including ARAT’s Simulation and Modeling Framework, combined with our deep expertise in the EMS and software-defined capabilities, will support ARAT-PO’s current mission requirements while modernizing and advancing their EW capabilities."

Featured Companies

U.S. Army

101 Army Pentagon
Washington, DC 20310-0101
Website

CACI

1100 North Glebe Road
Arlington, VA 22201
Website
Categories
Cyber - Cybersecurity
Radar/EW - RF & Microwave
Avionics
E-2D photo: U.S. Navy
News
Avionics upgrade for Navy E-2D Hawkeye reviewed, on track for 2027

November 08, 2024

More Avionics
Unmanned
Image via General Atomics
News
MQ-20 Avenger performs autonomy maneuvers with U.S. Navy control system

November 08, 2024

More Unmanned
Cyber
Graphic courtesy RTX
News
Cyber hardening program from DARPA gets RTX BBN Technologies on board

November 07, 2024

More Cyber
Comms
Image via Kongsberg
News
Full-rate production for U.S. Marine Corps' ACV-30 begins with Kongsberg contract

November 08, 2024

More Comms