Cybersecurity agreement with KBR aims to keep U.S. Air Force systems safer

News

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

HOUSTON. Engineering contractor KBR has won a $44 million task order to protect the U.S. Air Force (USAF) Life Cycle Management (AFLCMC) Cyber Systems Engineering Directorate systems and software from unauthorized access, use, disclosure, disruption, modification, or destruction.

Under the terms of the five-year contract, KBR is expected to perform research, analysis, and assessments for the AFLCMC Engineering Directorate to identify, mitigate, and eliminate system vulnerabilities to protect systems and software.

The award announcement states that KBR will work to reduce the residual risk to operating USAF systems and software and will conduct assessments to inform the implementation of the information-security requirements prescribed by the Federal Information Security Modernization Act and other Department of Defense (DoD) and USAF directives for cybersecurity and information assurance.