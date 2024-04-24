Cybersecurity enhancement the aim of AUVSI & DIU pact

Lisa Daigle Assistant Managing Editor Military Embedded Systems

Image by vecstock on Freepik XPONENTIAL 2024 -- SAN DIEGO. Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI) officials announced during a keynote address at XPONENTIAL 2024 that the entitiy has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) as a way to create a process for uncrewed systems manufacturers holding Green UAS [uncrewed aerial system] certification to share their data directly with DIU, with the aim of potentially including "Green-Certified" components on the DIU’s Blue UAS Framework list.

According to officials, the initiative seeks to facilitate the inclusion of certified components on DIU's Blue UAS Framework list in a move that will help streamline cybersecurity and supply-chain certification reviews for component manufacturers and provide increased options to the industrial base and end users.

“The intent behind this effort is to increase availability of NDAA-verified UAS components to the uncrewed industry at large and streamline the process for Blue UAS consideration,” said Derek McBride, Deputy Director of DIU’s Autonomy Portfolio. “Providing better options for our warfighters and our national security is paramount.”

Casie Ocaña, Director of Trusted Programs at AUVSI, added: “This collaboration marks a significant stride in advancing the integration of UAS into defense applications, which will further our shared goal of supporting a strong and secure commercial drone industrial base.”