BR235 power relays launched by Microchip for military and aerospace use

CHANDLER, Arizona. Microchip Technology released its BR235 and BR235D series of hermetically sealed electromechanical power relays, qualified to MIL-PRF-83536 standards and intended for high-reliability defense and aerospace applications, the company announced in a statement.

The new 25-amp, triple-pole, double-throw (3PDT) relays are designed to operate in extreme environmental conditions, including vibration up to 30G, mechanical shock up to 200G, and temperature ranges from −70°C to 125°C, the statement reads.

According to the company, the relays are available in multiple configurations, including options for suppressed or non-suppressed coils, coil voltages ranging from 6–48 VDC and 115 VAC, several mounting styles, and tin or gold terminal plating. Both straight and J-Hook terminal types are offered to support various integration needs.

Microchip states that the BR235 series supports long-term deployment and supply continuity for mission-critical systems, including defense platforms, commercial aircraft, and space-based systems.