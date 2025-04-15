Military Embedded Systems

BR235 power relays launched by Microchip for military and aerospace use

April 15, 2025

Dan Taylor

Image via Microchip

CHANDLER, Arizona. Microchip Technology released its BR235 and BR235D series of hermetically sealed electromechanical power relays, qualified to MIL-PRF-83536 standards and intended for high-reliability defense and aerospace applications, the company announced in a statement.

The new 25-amp, triple-pole, double-throw (3PDT) relays are designed to operate in extreme environmental conditions, including vibration up to 30G, mechanical shock up to 200G, and temperature ranges from −70°C to 125°C, the statement reads.

According to the company, the relays are available in multiple configurations, including options for suppressed or non-suppressed coils, coil voltages ranging from 6–48 VDC and 115 VAC, several mounting styles, and tin or gold terminal plating. Both straight and J-Hook terminal types are offered to support various integration needs.

Microchip states that the BR235 series supports long-term deployment and supply continuity for mission-critical systems, including defense platforms, commercial aircraft, and space-based systems.

Microchip Technology

2355 West Chandler Blvd.
Chandler, AZ 85286
