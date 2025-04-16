Kaman Highlights AMS Family of High-Precision Non-Contact Displacement Sensors for Aerospace and Military Markets

Press Release

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. The Measuring Division of Kaman Precision Products, Inc., the world leader in the design and manufacture of high-performance position measurement systems, highlights its Advanced Magnetic Sensing (AMS) family of high-precision non-contact measuring systems, specifically designed for the aerospace and military markets. These sensors are engineered to operate reliably in high-pressure environments ranging from 500 psi to 40,000 psi, making them ideal for critical applications in aerospace propulsion and military systems.

Kaman's AMS sensors enhance the capabilities of condition monitoring systems by accurately measuring and monitoring runout, speed, and changes in machine vibration profiles. This capability is crucial for reducing risk, minimizing damage, and preventing unplanned downtime due to unexpected failures in aerospace and military operations. The sensors are also well-suited for non-contact speed sensing, shaft runout, and gear tooth condition monitoring, as well as surface finish thickness inspection and crack and defect detection.

One of the key advantages of Kaman's AMS sensors is their ability to operate without the need for special magnets. They work with any ferromagnetic target and can detect target positions through non-magnetic, conductive, and non-conductive barriers. This feature allows for leak-proof, penetrator-free equipment instrumentation installations, which are both practical and economical in aerospace and military applications. The sensors offer root mean square (RMS) resolution down to 1 micron and have a standard measuring range of up to 7 millimeters.

Designed to withstand harsh conditions, the AMS sensors are IP-67 rated and available with a variety of hermetic options. They come in standard configurations, including threaded, flanged, AS4320 pressure port compatible, and bolt head styles, and can be easily customized to meet specific OEM integration requirements. With an operating temperature range from -320°F to +1000°F (and up to +1200°F short term), these sensors are versatile enough to handle the extreme environments encountered in aerospace and military applications.

For more information about Kaman Precision Product's high-performance position measurement systems, visit https://www.kamansensors.com/product-category/high-precision-sensors/.

About Kaman Precision Products Measurement Division

