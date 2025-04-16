Spectra Lab Announces Exciting New Developments in RF Record and Playback with Enhanced Spectrum Defender Features

DUMFRIES, Vir. In a special update to the RF record and playback market, Sean Wallace of Spectra Lab has announced key updates aimed at helping professionals navigate recent industry changes, particularly considering Bird Technologies' decision to discontinue their RF recorder product line.

In a video message shared with the community, Wallace explained that Bird Technologies, known for its X-COM division and the IQC line of RF recorders, is shifting its focus toward core competencies such as RF power measurements. This shift marks the end of an era for the widely used IQC line, which has been the market leader in RF recording for over a decade.

To help the industry transition, Spectra Lab has introduced new features to its Spectrum Defender product. The most notable of these features is the capability to record RF directly into the X-COM file format, enabling users with existing X-COM workflows or large X-COM file libraries to continue their operations seamlessly. Furthermore, users of Bird’s SpectroX analysis software will now be able to record new signals in Spectrum Defender and access them instantly in SpectroX, with no conversion needed.

“This release reflects Spectra Lab’s commitment to helping our customers maintain their existing workflows while embracing the future of RF recording technology,” Wallace explained in the video. “We’re proud to ensure a smooth transition for users and to continue pushing forward with innovative new solutions for the RF industry.”

In addition to announcing these exciting updates, Wallace took a moment to acknowledge Bird Technologies’ profound impact on the RF record and playback space, particularly highlighting their 2013 release of the IQC 9100 RF Record and Playback System, which was groundbreaking in its ability to record a full gigahertz of RF bandwidth.

“Bird and X-COM have truly shaped the industry and set new benchmarks for what is possible in RF recording. We want to express our deepest gratitude for their leadership over the years,” Wallace remarked.

Looking forward, Spectra Lab is actively working on modern technologies designed to further transform how professionals capture, understand, and reproduce signal activity in the RF spectrum. The company is confident that these forthcoming innovations will continue to push the boundaries of RF instrumentation and provide customers with new opportunities for success.

